15-year-old dies in motor vehicle crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle crash generic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Republic Road and Hillcrest, a motor vehicle crash occurred involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

William Louque, 44, was east bound on Republic towards Hillcrest when it struck the motorcycle that was heading eastbound onto Republic.

The motorcyclist, 15-year-old Zane Waszczukage, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries.

This is the sixth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.

According to the press, the investigation is still on-going as to the circumstances involved in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss