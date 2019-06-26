15-year-old dies in motor vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Republic Road and Hillcrest, a motor vehicle crash occurred involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

William Louque, 44, was east bound on Republic towards Hillcrest when it struck the motorcycle that was heading eastbound onto Republic.

The motorcyclist, 15-year-old Zane Waszczukage, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries.

This is the sixth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.

According to the press, the investigation is still on-going as to the circumstances involved in the crash.