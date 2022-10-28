AURORA, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car in Aurora Thursday, Oct. 27, and is in critical condition.

According to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 60 and 39 in Aurora. The 15-year-old pedestrian from Aurora has undergone surgery, but was still in critical condition this morning, according to the police department.

“He is far from out of the woods,” read a release from the police department’s Facebook page.

The AMPD wrote that the boy was crossing Highway 60 with a friend in low light, wearing dark clothes around 8:46 p.m. when he was hit. The investigation found no signs that the driver was impaired. Police are still looking into whether any traffic violation took place.