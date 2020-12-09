14th annual MSHP toy drive different from years past

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For more than a decade, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D has collected toys for children spending Christmas in the hospital.

But, like most things this year the drive looks different.

We’re here at Troop D headquarters, which serves as one of the donation locations for this year’s 14th annual Corporal John A. “Jay” Sampietro Jr. Toy Drive.

Corporal Sampietro died in the line of duty in 2005, this event serves as a way to honor his service.

Toy donations can be made at the west tower entrance as well as Troop D headquarters and Springfield Krispy Kreme.

Toy needs include things like coloring and activity books, board games, hot wheels and action figures.

Toys will be delivered by hospital staff instead of troopers to help ensure safety.

Anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme.

The toy drive runs through Dec. 20.