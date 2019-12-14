14-year-old dies after being pinned under UTV

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — A 14-year-old girl died this morning, Dec. 14, after a rollover UTV accident.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District wrote in a Facebook post that they were dispatched to an address on Grant Street where a girl was pinned underneath a UTV.

On the way to the accident, DRFPD was told the girl was no longer under the UTV.

When they got to the scene, they found the girl about a half a mile off the road in a field. She was determined to be in a traumatic cardiac arrest.

DRFPD said basic life support resuscitative efforts were immediately administered.

“Once EMS arrived, we continued to assist them with patient care en route to Phelps Health,” the post said.

The girl was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at Phelps Health.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased through this extremely hard time,” the post said.