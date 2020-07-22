15 shot after exchange of gunfire after South Side funeral: police

CHICAGO — Fifteen people were shot after an exchange of gunfire following a funeral in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

First Deputy Eric Carter said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone inside a black car driving near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 1018 W. 79th Street opened fired at the attendees of a funeral. Police said the attendees then exchanged gunfire.

The black car eventually came to a stop when it crashed on Carpenter Street. Police said the people inside, which could have been up to four, exited the car and fled.

One person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The people shot were taken to five different area hospitals. Four people were taken the University of Chicago Medical Center, four taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, one taken to Stroger hospital and all were in critical conditions.

Other people who were shot were taken to St. Bernard Hospital and Little Company of Mary.

At least six of the people who were shot were women who sustained upper body gunshot wounds.

No juveniles were shot, according to police.

One woman who spoke to WGN said her 22-year-old son was among those shot. She said she wants everyone to just put the guns down.

The funeral was for a 31-year-old man who was shot last week.

Police said they found about 60 shell casings at the scene.

Police are asking community members to provide officials with any information that can help their investigation.

No further information was provided.

The shooting happened just as President Donald Trump said he plans to deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago to help curb violence.