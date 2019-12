MANHATTAN, NY. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a college freshman in New York.

The boy is charged killing 18-year-old Tessa Majors in a robbery gone bad and will be tried as a juvenile delinquent in family court.

Majors was walking in Manhattan’s morning side park Wednesday evening when she was attacked. Police say as many as three total attackers were possibly involved.