$11 million Solo Cup building project underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –The old Solo Cup building on Glenstone has seen many changes over the years.

Its name changed from ‘Lily-Tulip,’ to ‘The Sweatheart Cup’ and eventually to ‘Solo Cup.’

Warren Davis Properties then bought the property in 2010.

Solo Cup closed in 2010, then Warren Davis demolished this concrete solo cup in 2015.

The year is now 2020, and yet another change is in store for this piece of Springfield property.

That building will soon be a warehouse.

Patrick Harrington with Warren Davis Properties says the $11 million project already has one tenant.

This project is likely the property’s last renovation.

With this in mind, Harrington looks back on what his team has accomplished

“Solo was at the end and there was an excess of 300 people that lost their jobs and in a 10 year period where we’ve been able to turn the location around into a facility that’s employing possibly three times as many as when they shut down,” Harrington said.

He says his team’s business model shows how Springfield’s economy has changed.

“We don’t have any one industry that really drives employment or drives our market,” Harrington said. “One industry could suffer while we have ten others that are successful. So I think that’s one of the beauties about Springfield is that we’re not solely dependent on one thing.”

Harrington says he’s happy the Solo Cup building went from having a questionable future to a building that supports many businesses.

He says his tenants deserve all the credit for their success.