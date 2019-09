SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jazz lovers from around Springfield got to enjoy smooth tunes at the 10th annual Jazz Festival today.

“It’s a great opportunity to promote diversity, jazz, and add to our street life,” Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association Rusty Worley said. “It’s also a chance to mill around, check out sidewalk cafes, and enjoy downtown. It’s a really low key event.”

The festival wrapped up tonight around 7.