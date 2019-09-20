100% turnover in St. Louis prosecutor’s office in 2 ½ years

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis prosecutor’s office has seen more than 100% turnover in the past 2 ½ years following a change in leadership.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that more than 65 prosecutors have quit or been fired since January 2017, when Kimberly Gardner became circuit attorney. A newspaper analysis of staff rosters found that the departures mean a combined 470 years of experience prosecuting crimes in St. Louis has left.

Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Jeff Ernst, who’s now in private practice, says the concern is that “you don’t have the people that are entrenched that can teach the people fresh out of law school.”

As a result, major cases often get dismissed on the eve of trial. Gardner declined to discuss the state of her office with the Post-Dispatch.

