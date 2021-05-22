1 man killed, another hurt while walking along Missouri road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say one man was killed and another was injured after both were struck by a pickup while walking the side of a roadway beneath the Lexington Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department said in a news release the Ford truck that hit them Saturday then continued southbound before becoming involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Police identified the pedestrian who died at the scene only as a 43-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri. The other pedestrian was a 41-year-old man, also from Kansas City, who is listed in serious condition at a local hospital. The 38-year-old man who was driving the Ford pickup was taken to an area hospital where he is listed as stable.