1 man charged after racial justice protest in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old Kansas man is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer during a protest against racism and police violence in Overland Park.

Darrien Richmond, of Shawnee, was charged Saturday and was released on $2,500 bail.

Overland Park spokesman Sean Reilly said Richmond caused scrapes and bruises on an officer’s hands during the protest.

Reilly did not have details about how the officer was injured. Organizers of the protest say Richmond was running to protect his wife when he was arrested.

Richmond was one of four people arrested after a protest involving about 30 people. The other three were charged in municipal court and released.