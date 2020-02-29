1 dead, four injured in Kansas City shooting

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police say one person has been killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Westport in midtown Kansas City when a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the district.

Police say one man was killed, two other men are in critical condition and another man and a woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, says an off-duty officer witnessed the shooting and fired his gun at the SUV. Police say one arrest has been made.