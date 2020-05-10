1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday night shooting near 53rd Terrace and Cleveland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(WDAF) – Kansas City police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. near 53rd Terrace and Cleveland Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located one person deceased and another injured from a shooting.

The victim that was injured was taken to a hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

The name of the victims have not been released.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time as detectives investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

