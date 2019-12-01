1 dead, 1 hurt in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in south Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday at a home on South Main. A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 25-year-old man was shot once in the arm and drove himself to the hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Names of both men have not been released.

A 20-year-old man at the home was taken into custody. Officer Paul Cruz says the men knew each other.

Police believe the shooting was drug-related.

