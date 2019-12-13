Tuba Christmas Performance – 12/13/19

Missouri -- The Cassville Wildcats will take on the Odessa Bulldogs for the Class 3 State Championship. The Wildcats have fought it out week by week throughout the playoffs, even coming out on top against Blair Oaks and Trinity Catholic, both defending state champs.

“It‘s really been about heart,” explained senior receiver and defensive back DJ White in an interview earlier this week. ”That’s all we’ve been based of. ’One more week‘-that’s been our motto from all the way back at the start of Districts, and that’s all we’ve been playing for. Just one more week.”