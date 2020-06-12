‘Situations’ by Dawson Hollow – 6/12/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Top Stories
Greene County will have no COVID-19 restrictions after June 15
Video
Officer Priebe is “in good spirits,” Springfield police say
Blue shirts, no ties: New dress code for Mormon missionaries
FBI releases photos of Springfield bank robbery suspect
Gallery
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Friday, June 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, June 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, June 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Lake Report: Table Rock Lake June 12th
Top Stories
Nationals Red sweeps SMCL double-header at Ozark High School
Missouri football program pushes again for racial justice
Mahomes, Mathieu leading Chiefs in voter registration drive
NFL pledges $250 million to combat systemic racism amid protests against police brutality
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
‘Situations’ by Dawson Hollow – 6/12/20
Local Music
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 04:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 04:08 PM CDT
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Live Stream
BREAKING: Medical update on SPD Officer Mark Priebe
FBI releases photos of Springfield bank robbery suspect
Gallery
POLICE DOCUMENTS: Routh defecated on car he thought belonged to a “military dude”
Officer Priebe is “in good spirits,” Springfield police say