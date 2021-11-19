Ozarks Live – Mike the Intern – 11/19/2021

PORTLAND, Maine (WFLA) — A Florida woman's COVID-19 recovery is being called miraculous after she woke up from a coma on the same day her family planned to pull her off life support.

Bettina Lerman, 69, contracted the virus in September while on a visit to Maine, WMTW reported. Bettina's son, Andrew Lerman, said she had underlying health conditions and planned to get vaccinated before she got sick with COVID-19.