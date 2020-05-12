Missouri Man facing hate crime and arson charges indicted by grand jury

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.– A federal grand jury has indicted 42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt with charges related to a fire that happened back on April 24, 2020, at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center.
According to the United States Department of Justice, the indictment has charged Proffitt with the following:
- Damaging religious property because of the property’s religious character
- Using fire to commit a federal felony
- Damaging a building used in interstate commerce through the use of fire
The charges follow a mutli-agency investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Missouri State Fire Marshal Office, the Perryville Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.