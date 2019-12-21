Missouri farmers cast doubt over limited US-China trade deal

ANHUI, CHINA – DECEMBER 10: (CHINA MAINLAND OUT)The farmers are planting vegetables in winter on 10th December, 2019 in Hefei,Anhui,China.(Photo by TPG/Getty Images)

MISSOURI (AP) — A limited agreement easing trade restrictions with China appears like great news for farmers, who have been battered by the trade war.

KCUR-FM reports that some farmers are doubtful. The farmers are concerned that agriculture exports will suffer for years.

Corn and soybeans prices began rising last week after discussions of a potential trade deal. U.S. farm commodities prices plummeted in 2018 after China announced retaliatory tariffs against them.

The Trump Administration has since distributed about $28 billion in so-called Market Facilitation Payments to compensate some farmers for what they have suffered under the trade war.