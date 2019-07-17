Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
YMCA kids learn about water safety
Top Stories
UPDATE: Springfield Police involved in early morning car chase, ends in crash
CoxHealth offers apprenticeship program
Rural school districts take school security into their own hands
Salvation Army opens cooling centers and hands out fans
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
KC Blitz
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
Weather
Daily Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Missouri State investigating volleyball coach; Stokes on administrative leave
Top Stories
Time out: Dan Lucy talks about the St. Louis Cardinals
Defending Champion Lasers top Philadelphia in opener
Despite loss, Gonzalez notches 13th RBI in eight games
Cards win 4th straight in extra innings
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
“I Hope It Hurts” – Presley Puig – 7/17/19
Local Music
Posted:
Jul 17, 2019 / 04:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2019 / 04:33 PM CDT