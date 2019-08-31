Local firefighter honored for his fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy

BRANSON, Mo. — A local firefighter has been deemed a hero for the work he does in his spare time raising money in the fight against Muscular Dystrophy.

Branson fire marshall Dennis Brunner has, for almost a decade, voluntarily raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

He collects on average, about $6,000 a year for the organization using little coin banks that he places at local businesses and theaters.

Brunner says the MDA supplies the fire departments with the coin banks and he saw a need when they started to pile up in storage. But, like most heroes, he’s modest about his efforts.

“I don’t like to think that I really do anything special. I really, I throw all the attention to the businesses who allow me to put those banks out. Without them, I couldn’t be doing this…and a lot of them, I’ve had banks in their for 9-years.” Brunner said.

The fire department also collects money for the MDA with two boot block fundraisers, they do every year.