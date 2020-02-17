Love birds flock to Jason Aldean’s Valentine’s Day show in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friends, families, and love birds alike gathered together on Valentine’s Day for Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour” at the JQH Arena.

“Yeah, we’ve been wanting to get together for like four years,” Aaron, a long-time Aldean fan, said referring to his group of friends and fellow concert-goers. “It’s a good time to come together.”

Maycee and Brayden, students from Evangel University, were there celebrating Valentine’s Day, as well as their third anniversary. Opening act, Riley Green’s song “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” is their favorite.

Before Jason Aldean took the stage, Green and his co-opener, Morgan Wallen, sang fans their respective hits, “There Was This Girl” and “Whacha Know ‘Bout That”.

Fans enjoyed watching Aldean sing, “Fly Over States,” “I want to take a little ride with you,” “Tattoos on this town,” and many more.

Courtesy: Jasmine Perry/ Ozarks First

According to Billboard, Jason Aldean has sold more than 10 million concert tickets. According to his Label “Broken Bow Records,” Aldean has sold more than 18 million albums.

In 2018, Aldean was named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. The next year, Aldean received an “Artist of the Decade” award at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.