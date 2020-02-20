South Korea ups emergency response as viral cases surge

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to refrain from going outside as cases of the new virus, linked to a church congregation, spiked and he pleaded for help from the central government. (Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea declared a southeastern city region a “special management zone” on Friday as a surging viral outbreak, largely linked to a church there, threatens to overwhelm the local health system.

South Korea also reported 52 new cases of the illness, raising its total to 156, most of them since Wednesday. One death in South Korea was linked to the COVID-19 illness. The spike in cases, especially in the city of Daegu and nearby areas, has raised fears the outbreak is getting out of control in the country.

In the capital, Seoul, authorities banned major downtown rallies to try to fight the outbreak.

Authorities also reported the first two cases of the virus in South Korea’s 600,000-member military. A navy sailor and an army officer both tested positive for the virus after visiting Daegu recently.

Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said in a televised statement the central government will concentrate its support to the southeastern region to ease a shortage in sickbeds, medical personnel and equipment.

“A month into the (COVID-19) outbreak, we have entered an emergency phase,” Chung said. “Our efforts until now had been focused on blocking the illness from entering the country. But we will now shift the focus on preventing the illness from spreading further in local communities.”

The surge of infections in Daegu and several cases in Seoul with unclear infection routes forced government officials to acknowledge Thursday for the first time that the virus was circulating in the local population.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin on Thursday urged the city’s 2.5 million people to stay home and wear masks even indoors if possible.

Officials on Jeju Island said a 22-year-old navy sailor based on the island tested positive for the virus on Friday, days after visiting Daegu for a vacation. The sailor currently hospitalized at a civilian hospital on the island is Jeju’s first virus patient. The Jeju provincial office said in a statement said officials convened an emergency meeting Friday to discuss how to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Defense Ministry said the sailor is also the first virus case in South Korea’s military. South Korea has about 600,000 troops, 70,000 of them navy sailors or marines, according to the ministry.

Later Friday, North Chungcheong Province governor Lee Si-jong told reporters that an army officer based in the central province also tested positive for the virus. He also visited Daegu recently, according to province officials.

Most of the new cases in the southeastern region are linked to a church in Daegu.

The Shincheonji church, which claims about 200,000 followers in South Korea, said it has closed all of its 74 sanctuaries around the nation and told followers to instead watch its worship services on YouTube. It said in a statement that health officials were disinfecting its church in Daegu and were tracing the woman’s contacts. The Daegu church has about 8,000 followers.