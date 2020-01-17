Fitbits used to predict flu outbreaks

U.S. — Your Fitbit may help health officials stop the flu from spreading.

The company’s privacy policy allows researchers to look at data that doesn’t identify the Fitbit user.

Those researchers used that information to do real-time flu prediction at the state level.

They tracked heart rates and sleep patterns which are common to change when a person has the flu.

Their tracking matched flu data from the CDC.

Study authors say this is the first time trackers like a Fitbit have been used to predict a disease in real time.

