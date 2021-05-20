Zero COVID-19 deaths in Greene County in back-to-back reporting periods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time in back-to-back reporting periods, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths among Greene County residents from May 12 – 18.

This is the fourth time in 43 weeks the Health Department is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County.

In total 430 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 since March 23, 2020.

As of May 19, 2021, 35% of Greene County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Health Department is also reporting Greene County has a seven-day COVID-19 case average of 18 with 35 cases in Greene County hospitals.

