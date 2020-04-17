Workers at Mercy make face shields for those on the front lines of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Workers at Mercy Hospital are spending their extra time in an assembly line to make face shields for those on the front lines with patients of COVID-19

Jeri Davis, a Mercy x-ray tech, is one of the people making masks and she says she likes her new routine and is grateful to still be working.

“As I work I can just pray over the bags and hope they bless the people and that the people doing it are blessed by them and are able to do their jobs better and be safer,” said Davis.

Jeri, like many others in healthcare who aren’t on the COVID-19 front line, are being redeployed because of low or no patients in their area of work. These creative ways of making PPE keeps them working.

Sam Spencer, Mercy VP operations, says the Infection Prevention Team approved calling these shields cleanable and re-usable. That makes them unique in a time when getting personal protection equipment is extremely difficult.

“We needed to prepare for the biggest surge that we were able to and so that’s what we’ve done,” said Spencer.

Shawn Collette typically works inpatient services. He said he’s learned people have talents one would never expect.

“I guess maybe emphasizing we can use creativity to be able to put those things together and basically out of nothing and make something happen for the community,” said Collette.

Mercy says those employees who volunteered to work are still getting their regular pay. 50,000 shields are being made for co-workers across Mercy and other area health care providers.