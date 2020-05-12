Why there are places people aren’t required to wear masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The health department says there is a reason why there are places you don’t have to wear masks.

The current order says only personal care services need to require a face mask, that’s things like getting your hair cut or getting your nails done. It’s not required by city or county order for you to wear a mask when going other places.

The department says however, if you do wear one to make sure you’re also following other guidelines.

If you’ve asked yourself why the health department does not wear masks during their briefings, it’s to make sure the message is clear.

“It’s just really hard to hear through a microphone with a mask on,” said Kathryn Wall, the public health administrator with Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. “And again, cloth face covering is a personal decision. It’s not something we’re requiring everyone aside from those personal care services. So it’s just one of those where we want to make sure – especially right now when communication is really clear – that we are making sure everbody can understand what we’re saying. You know, we have an interpreter there to make sure that our friends in the deaf and hard of hearing community can also understand what were saying so we want to make sure that those folks who read lips as well have that option.”

Wall says if people don’t follow recommendations for social distancing and washing hands, there could potentially be a resurge in cases.

“Certainly, being around more people and not keeping up with six foot distancing and not having good hand hygiene or respiratory hygiene, that certainly puts us at risk. You know, our sincere hope is that we continue to see numbers that are really low. We feel cautuiously optimistic that we have maintained flattening that curve. It doesn’t mean that the illness is gone. It doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t still be taking it seriously as something that could potentially reemerge.”

In an exclusive poll from Nexstar Media and Emerson College, people from three states were asked how comfortable they felt with certain places opening after stay-at-home orders were lifted.

More people in California and Texas don’t feel comfortable eating out at a restaurant even with some spacing, but Ohio was about 50-50.

As for gyms opening, more people in all three states weren’t comfortable heading to the gym.