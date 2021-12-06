Why a hospital exec says COVID-19 cases in Springfield could double next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, says COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily risen over the past two weeks, and he expects the trend to continue.

In a tweet Monday, Edwards said there are 58 people hospitalized at CoxHealth today, but the forecast for next week, the week of December 13, is for hospitalizations to be between 81 and 92 at Cox.

Covid+ hospitalizations steady the past two weeks, at 58 today. However, forecast for the week of 12/13 project an average census of 81-92, because we have seen a doubling of positive test compared to 2 weeks ago. Delta still growing, no omicron variant yet to our knowledge. pic.twitter.com/mthU6isKEu — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) December 6, 2021

Edwards went on to say the number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is still growing, and the Omicron variant has not been detected in Greene County at this time.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, an average of 99 people per day are being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Greene County. Between all hospitals in the county, there are 92 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, December 6. 49.49 percent of residents five and older are fully vaccinated.