White House report shows Greene County downplaying COVID-19 cases, Health Department says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health department director Clay Goddard said the White House Coronavirus Report showed Greene County downgrading the severity in COVID-19 cases from red to orange, after a drop in COVID-19 cases in the county.

There were new cases yesterday, which were the lowest daily total since the middle of August.

Overall, numbers are trending down, with 24% of cases dropped in the last seven days compared to the past seven days. However, hospitals are still setting records.

Friday, Oct. 16, 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of those were Greene County residents.

Even though admissions dropped slightly by three the weekend of Oct. 16 with 181 admissions now, 72 of them are Greene County residents.

With Halloween coming up, Goddard reminds people to “celebrate safely.”

There are more tips on the health department website.

This includes Halloween and all the upcoming winter holidays.

We’ve lost 47 people to COVID-19 this month alone, and Goddard hopes the case counts continue to decrease, “We’ve just got to remember that you can’t get too jubilant about having low case counts because we need to keep them low if we’re going to continue to be successful. We can’t afford to backslide. We can’t let our guard down. And we’re going to have to continue to use those tools that are at our disposal, washing hands, wearing masks, watching our distance from others.”