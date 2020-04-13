Where to recycle now that city drop-off sites are closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City facilities are closed and many people are wondering what to do with their plastic, paper, and other materials they usually drop off at the facility.

Although city drop off sites are closed, actual recycling facilities are considered essential and are running as usual.

Jim Von Baron, with New American Recycling, says they also have set up a drop off bin at their facility in Fordland.

“At our facility in Springfield at north Fort Avenue, we have a temporary site set up to receive mixed recyclables while the city is shut down,” Von Baron said.

Recyclables like paper, plastics and glass can all be put into one bin to be sorted later.

For things like electronics and batteries, Payden Wilcox, with Computer Recycling Center, says they have started doing curbside pick up.

“The amount of people they are showing up are down, but the amount of stuff they are bringing in is greater because I think the people have time,” Wilcox said. “They have time to sit at home to clean out stuff and then they are able to clean it out and bring it up to us.”

Wilcox, as well as Angie Snyder with Ozarks Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District, says this is the perfect time for folks to do some spring cleaning, and get into the habit of recycling.

“Even if worst comes to worst and you have to throw it in the trash, just remember when these centers start opening again, please start taking them,” Snyder said. “We actually have local businesses that count on you to do that.”

If you have any questions about recycling options, Snyder encourages you to call the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District’s office at (417) 868-4197, or go to their website.