JOPLIN, Mo. — Several locations in Joplin will be offering free masks to the public on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The locations where people can pick up a free mask are:

Joplin City Hall

Joplin Police Department

Fire Station Two, Four and Six

The city is encouraging its citizens to pick up a mask if they don’t have one already. Individuals will also be able to get masks for loved ones who might need them.