Webster County releases locations of possible COVID-19 exposures

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – The Webster County Health Unit recently received notice of three additional COVID-19 cases in Webster County, bringing the total number of cases to 13. One patient remains hospitalized and two have been medically cleared by their physicians.

These three new positive cases are all located in the northeast part of Webster County.

All three of the new patients are medically quarantined and are being monitored in their respective residences. Other family members residing in the same home have been instructed to self-quarantine.

Between the three new patients, the health unit has released possible public exposure locations:

MFA Agri Services in Conway on April 9th at 12:00 pm.

Hannah’s General Store at 725 W. Jefferson in Conway on April 15th between 3:00 and 3:30 pm.

Kum & Go at 656 N. Jefferson Ave in Lebanon on April 15th at 2:00 pm.

Harbor Freight in Lebanon on April 15th at 1:00 pm.

King Cash Saver in Lebanon on April 15th at 2:00 pm.

Walmart in Lebanon on April 19th at 1:00 pm.

Casey’s General Store at 919 W. Washington in Marshfield on April 17th between 4:00 and 5:00 pm.

Orscheln Farm and Home in Marshfield on April 17th at 5:00 pm.

Murphy USA Gas Station in Marshfield on April 20th between 10:00 and 11:00 am.

Walmart in Marshfield on April 13th and April 17th between 3:00 and 5:00 pm.

Walgreens in Marshfield on April 9th, April 18th, and April 20th between 1:00 and 3:00 pm

Hannah’s General Store in Niangua on April 7th between noon and 1:00 pm.

Kum & Go at 3445 E. Kearney (65 & Kearney) in Springfield on April 18th and April 20th at 2:00 pm.

There is a very small risk of exposure from any of these locations; however, the unit is urging to be fully aware of any symptoms, fever of 100.4 or greater, a dry cough, and/or shortness of breath. Should you experience any or all of these symptoms, you should report these to your primary care provider.

If you have any questions, the State continues to have the COVID-19 Hotline available. You can call 877-435-8411 to ask any questions related to the coronavirus. You may also call the Webster County Health Unit at 417-859-2532.