Webster County hosts free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Webster County healthcare providers offered free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to county residents.

The event was free for all individuals, even those without symptoms.

Residents could choose between a nasal swab for current infections or an antibody test by blood sampling.

Scott Allen, with the Webster County Health Unit, said this will help them get a better idea of COVID-19 in the area.

“When you do have the opportunity to do a drive through testing like this, especially where you can get the PCR testing or the antibody testing, it really does help us in public health to get a better idea from a numbers standpoint where the disease is, where it’s been and get a better handle on it,” said Allen.

Testing is done by appointment only. Appointments are made by calling the Jordan Valley Health Center in Marshfield at (417) 859-2400.

