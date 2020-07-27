Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Webster County hosts free COVID-19 drive-through testing event

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — People can get tested for COVID-19 at no charge at Webster County’s drive-through testing event on Thursday, July 27, 2020.

According to the county’s healthcare providers, the testing is available to residents and visitors to Webster County. Individuals do not need a doctor’s referral or any symptoms to be tested.

Antibody testing and PCR testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds.

For those who want to schedule a time slot, healthcare providers say this can be done by calling the Jordan Valley’s Marshfield Clinic at 417-859-2400.

