Webster County health officials confirm two more cases of COVID-19

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo- Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in northeast Webster County.

These two cases are the ninth and tenth cases in the county.

According to a press release, these two cases are within one family. The ninth case is hospitalized, while the tenth case is self-isolating at home. Other family members living in that home and have been told to self-quarantine.

“Thankfully, these two patients stated that they have been following the Stay-at-Home Order and report they have not been out in the public. It is thought that the initial exposure came from another family member who had symptoms going on four weeks ago but did not get tested,” the press release states.

In that same household, two family members are waiting for test results for COVID-19.

“Again, please continue to do what you know to do regardless of what others are doing or not doing. Your efforts are truly appreciated to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since testing criteria has been changed to where it’s more readily available with even one symptom, the number of positive cases will increase. This is not necessarily because there are more with the disease, but that more people are being tested,” the Webster County Health Unit states.