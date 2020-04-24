Virus sees Kansas City children’s hospital furlough workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — The financial squeeze of the new coronavirus outbreak has led Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City to furlough nearly 600 employees for up to two months, The Kansas City Star reports that the furloughs will begin Sunday, and even top executives will see a pay cut.

That cut ranges from 20% for hospital vice presidents to 30% for CEO Paul Kempinski.

The hospital says the virus has led to a significant drop in patients coming in for other ailments, as elective procedures were suspended and outpatient clinic visits limited last month to prepare for a surge in COVID-19. That’s costing the hospital net revenue of about $1 million a day.