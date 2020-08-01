Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Virus kills 21 at Missouri nursing home; cases up statewide

Coronavirus

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri nursing home says 21 out of 73 residents who contracted the coronavirus have died.

The Joplin Globe on Friday reported deaths from the outbreak at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin. The newspaper reports that 42 residents have recovered. The chief operating officer for the company that runs the home told the newspaper that 45 of the 54 staffers who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Cases across the state are increasing. Data show at least 50,323 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now