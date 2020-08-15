Virus infection rates up in some rural Missouri counties

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Coronavirus infections increased at a higher rate in several rural Missouri counties over the past two weeks compared to the state’s major metropolitan areas.

While many more people have been sickened by the virus in areas including St. Louis and Kansas City, the infection rate relative to population has spiked in some rural counties.

Health department data show the highest two-week increase in case rates per 100,000 people in Taney, Pettis, Cooper, New Madrid, Knox, Holt and Marion counties. Coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide, too.

The health department reported another 1,473 confirmed cases Friday.