Virus cases continue to steadily increase in Missouri

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to steadily increase across Missouri and hospitalizations remain at a high level.

The state reported 3,729 new virus cases Sunday for a total of 239,451 cases. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dipped Sunday to 2,447 from the previous day’s record of 2,523, but hospitalizations have doubled in the past month and capacity is strained in parts of the state.

Local health officials have urged Gov. Mike Parson to impose tougher restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, but he has resisted requiring masks and largely left it up to local officials to impose restrictions.

