SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is continuing to offer walk-in vaccinations next week – with potentially a $50 gift card for those who get the shot.

Vaccination clinics will be held April 4- April 8. While these events are walk-in, meaning no appointments are necessary, appointments will also be available from Monday to Friday at Westside Public Health Center on 660 S. Scenic Avenue from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All clinics will have all vaccine options available to anyone 18 or older, and Pfizer available to anyone 5 or older, unless otherwise specified.

Clinic dates:

Monday, April 4 – The Library Center at 4653 S. Campbell Ave. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The GLO Center on 518 E. Commercial Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 7 – The Library Station at 2535 N. Kansas Expy. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The OACAC at 215 S. Barnes Ave. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday April 8 – City Utilities Transit Center at 211 North Main Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., offering Pfizer for anyone 12 and up, with vaccines only available while supplies last.

Fire Station No. 5 at 2750 W. Kearney Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who receive their first or second dose or first booster shot at one of these clinics will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

A second booster dose will be available to immunocompromised people 12 and up or to anyone age 50 and older who had their first booster dose at least four months ago. Gift cards will not be offered to those receiving a second booster shot.

For more information on getting vaccinated in Greene County, visit vaccine417.com.