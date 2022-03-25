SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced vaccine walk-in opportunities this coming week, from March 28 to April 2.
Those who get a covid-19 vaccine at one of these health department clinics will get a $50 gift card while supplies last, the health department said.
Opportunities will be available at the following times:
- On Monday, March 28 From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Library Center on 4653 S. Campbell Ave.
- On Tuesday, March 29 From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Library Station on 2535 N. Kansas Expressway
- On Wednesday, March 30 From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Central Library on 128 Park Central Square
- On Thursday, March 31 From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Midtown Carnegie Library on 397 E. Central Street
- On Friday, April 1 From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fair Grove Library on 81 S. Orchard Boulevard, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Park Central Library on 128 Park Central Square