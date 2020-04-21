USPS employee tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield USPS employee is presumed positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson says the employee was showing symptoms on April 4 and was then asked to quarantine at home.

But the Greene County Health Department says there’s no cause for concern right now.

Officials don’t have any data that puts the public at risk of exposure.

Plus your risk for contraction through the mail is extremely low.

Its unclear what facility the employee worked at.

The health department also didn’t confirm or deny if the USPS patient is linked to a group of 65 people at a business who were exposed to the virus.

We learned last week 13 of them now have symptoms.