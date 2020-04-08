Update on Missourians filing for unemployment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 100,000 Missourians filed for unemployment just last week.

The state labor director says her staff receives an average of 100,000 calls and emails every day regarding questions and status of a claim.

There’s two things you can do to get help quicker:

Visit labor.mo.gov/coronavirus and look at the frequently asked questions.

Find videos on the state website helping you file your claim online.

On April 7, Governor Mike Parson also announced an emergency rule aimed at assisting first responders.

Gov. Parson said any first responder who tests positive for COVID-19 will be treated as if they contracted the illness while on the job, making them eligible for workers’ compensation.

“Our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs are tireless public servants who compromise their own safety to ensure the safety of others,” said Gov. Parson. “They risk themselves each and every day.”

The emergency rule goes into effect in 10 days, but will cover first responders already affected.