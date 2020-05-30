UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 13,000 on Saturday

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the state’s COVID-19 cases rose by 167 from yesterday.

As of Saturday, May 30, MDHSS reports Missouri’s COVID-19 cases have reached 12,962.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 771 Missourians.

Clay Goddard, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, said when you test more, you’re naturally going to find more cases.

The MDHSS did not report how many have recovered.