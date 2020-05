Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported updated numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state on May 9.

According to MDHSS, there are 9,666 positive cases and 472 deaths.

📊 COVID-19 update for May 9: 9,666 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 472 Missourians to COVID-19.



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/bPoiR02KFj — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) May 9, 2020

In a separate tweet, they noted that there was a “delay in the reporting of a number of deaths,” so the updated death count includes the past 24 hours as well as “some deaths that occurred from April 24 through May 7.”