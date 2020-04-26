Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to 6,997 and 274 deaths

Coronavirus

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports there are 6,997 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of April 26.

MDHSS also said the number of deaths rose to 274.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now