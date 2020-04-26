UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to 6,997 and 274 deaths

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports there are 6,997 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of April 26.

MDHSS also said the number of deaths rose to 274.

📊 COVID-19 update for April 26: 6,997 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 274 Missourians to COVID-19.



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/26g7rYAmGJ — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) April 26, 2020

