UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to 10,675 and 589 deaths

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a rise in COVID-19 positive cases as of May 16.

According to MDHSS, there are 10,675 COVID-19 patients in the state and 589 deaths.

MDHSS did not report how many have recovered.