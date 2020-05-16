Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to 10,675 and 589 deaths

Coronavirus

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a rise in COVID-19 positive cases as of May 16.

According to MDHSS, there are 10,675 COVID-19 patients in the state and 589 deaths.

MDHSS did not report how many have recovered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now