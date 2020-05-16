UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to 10,675 and 589 deaths

Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a rise in COVID-19 positive cases as of May 16.
According to MDHSS, there are 10,675 COVID-19 patients in the state and 589 deaths.
MDHSS did not report how many have recovered.
by: Carissa CodelPosted: / Updated:
Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a rise in COVID-19 positive cases as of May 16.
According to MDHSS, there are 10,675 COVID-19 patients in the state and 589 deaths.
MDHSS did not report how many have recovered.