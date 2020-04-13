Unpaid child support can impact your stimulus checks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you are laid off, unable to pay rent or struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, you should get some relief within the next couple of weeks, but some may not receive the full amount.

According to the websites of the IRS, U.S. Treasury, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child Support Enforcement, The Treasury Offset Program allows overdue child support as a collectible offset for federal emergency funds such as your stimulus checks.

The deduction would take place if the state informed the federal government of failure to pay on schedule, which is usually defined as no payments received within 62-days of the first debt notification.

Federal income tax returns are automatically applied to past due accounts to offset in a process called “Administrative Offset.”

We reached out to the IRS to confirm that overdue child support will be taken out of the upcoming stimulus checks; we did not get a response yet.

However, according to their website, spouses of people who owe child support, will also have to help pay using their stimulus checks.

Some people in Springfield who owe child support or have spouses that do say this is unfair.

“This is basically the equivalent of having your emergency rations given to somebody else because you owe them,” said Robert McMullin, expects to receive a reduced stimulus check.

“I think it should be strictly used for the pandemic,” said Christin Kettner, expects to receive reduced stimulus check. “And not used for any other type of debt that was owed in the past.”

More on this story on KOLR10 News at 10 p.m.