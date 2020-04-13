United Way of the Ozarks released first round of coronavirus response fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — United Way of the Ozarks released its first round of funding from their coronavirus response fund.

United Way met in March to discuss how agencies planned to address the covid crisis. Many partners noted that their finances would be stretched to the limit.

In response, they created the coronavirus respond fund.

The first round of funding went to six local agencies to provide supplies and meet critical needs.

A master list of needs as well as ways to get involved is on United Ways website.