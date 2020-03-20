Union man accused of lying about being exposed to COVID-19, sheriff’s office says

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after he reportedly claimed to have been exposed to COVID-19 through his son.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Robert William Cullum, 43, of Union, was charged with breach of peace.

The incident report said that Cullum went to work at Gestamp — a manufacturing plant in Union County — and told other employees that his son had tested positive for COVID-19.

Management overhead Cullum’s claims and he was escorted off the property and told to quarantine for 14 days.

According to the release, the employer then notified the sheriff’s office that his employees were scared to come to work because they were afraid they had been exposed to the coronavirus.

Sheriff David Taylor called the plant manager and got the information on Cullum and an investigation began.

Taylor and Maj. Jeff Wright located Cullum and he was transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Cullum later confessed that he lied to his employer.

According to the incident report, Cullum told sheriff’s office officials that he made up the story due to “losing points” from work.

He was taken to the Union County Jail.